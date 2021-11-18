Advertisement

Nationwide search begins for Madison’s next fire chief

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police and Fire Commission will look coast-to-coast for the next person to head the city’s fire department. For the first time in a quarter-century, a nationwide search has been launched to find Madison’s next fire chief.

In announcing the search, the city pointed out MFD’s role in the community – and, by extension, the demands upon its chief – extends far beyond protecting residents from fires. The fire department also helps lead Emergency Medical Services and specialty teams including Hazardous Materials, Lake Rescue and Heavy Urban Rescue.

The full list of the job position is available here.

A chief will also be highly involved in the Madison Community Alternative Response Emergency Services, which is designed to team up paramedics with mental health crisis workers in cases of behavioral emergencies. All of that comes on top of “provid(ing) progressive, cutting-edge fire prevention and community education programs to enhance public safety.”

The commission will continue accepting applications through the end of the day on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Candidates will need to complete the application and submit a resume at www.cityofmadison.com/jobs.

In October, current Fire Chief Steven A. Davis announced he would retire on April 1, 2022 after 32 years with the department.

