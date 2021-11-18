Restoration plan for La Crosse River Marsh continues to develop

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse is investing time and effort towards the restoration of the river marsh.

The more than 1,000 acre wetland is located in the middle of the city, but Friends of the La Crosse River Marsh President Chuck Lee says its footprint used to be much larger.

“This marsh over the past 150 years has changed dramatically, both because of intrusion by the city, but also now more recently by climate change,” Lee explained.

According to Lee, those components are affecting the way that the marsh behaves.

“You would see high water like this at times when we’ve had heavy rain, but this time of year we would expect to see the water lower,” Lee said. “We certainly would expect to see more vegetation as well.”

To slow the continued changes, the La Crosse Parks Department is developing a plan to restore the marsh to its more natural type of environment.

Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Leah Miller says the project had been discussed for years, but kept being pushed off.

However, Miller believes it was the persistence of groups like Friends of the La Crosse River Marsh that finally convinced the City to proceed.

“Some things that are more recreation-geared may not rank quite as highly, but our community has really rallied around this project in the marsh,” Miller said. “We’re so fortunate to receive funding for the first year of this multi-year project.”

That first year was used to study the marsh’s hydrology, and future plans include a review of its habitat and recreational use.

As the project continues to broaden in scope, Lee says it’s unknown how long the “multi-year” development may take.

“We started out thinking of this project as a five year project, it’s pretty clear that it’s going to be longer than that,” Lee said. “There’s all kinds of layers of permits you need, you have to find money, you have to hire people in order to get those projects done.”

Miller says a timeline hinges on securing additional funding from outside the City’s Capitol Improvement Budget.

Additional plans also need to be made with the organizations other than the City which own some areas of the marsh.

