Advertisement

Rittenhouse demonstrations push Kenosha Co. schools into virtual learning

Protesters, framed by a peace symbol, stand outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Thursday,...
Protesters, framed by a peace symbol, stand outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Kenosha, Wis., during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - As activity around the Kenosha County courthouse continues to grow while the community waits for a verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Kenosha Unified School District has moved five schools into virtual learning through the end of the week out of an abundance of caution.

The five schools- Brass Community School, Frank Elementary, Harborside Academy, Reuther Community School and Washington Middle School- will hold virtual learning through Friday.

Harborside and Reuther had already been moved into full virtual learning on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a letter sent out to families by the district.

The district noted these five schools are in close proximity to the courthouse and a number of students walk to and from school each day.

“While we have not been advised of any existing imminent danger, we feel this is the best course of action to protect our students and staff during an uncertain time,” the district stated. “We will continue to work closely with law enforcement to receive support as needed in the days and weeks ahead.”

The Kenosha Unified School District also said families of students in schools not listed above may choose to keep their child home “if you feel that is in their best interest.” Officials explained that calling in students for this reason would be excused.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial over video; Jurors excused for the day
Parents sue Wisconsin school district over gender transition policy
Joe Luginbill in 2018
Eau Claire County District Attorney will not prosecute Joe Luginbill case
The train conductor noticed the boy before impact and attempted to stop the train but was...
Mother of toddler hit and killed by train charged with child neglect
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers vetoes the redistricting maps passed by the Republican-led state legislature,...
Democrat Evers vetoes Republican-drawn redistricting maps
Four Afghan refugees discuss how they survived the chaotic evacuations and their dreams of...
Afghan refugees, still on a Taliban list, express gratitude over support in Northeast Wisconsin
Tomahawk venison feed to mark 55 years of welcoming hunters to the northwoods
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine dashboard updated after near 2-week delay