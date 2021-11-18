Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine dashboard updated after near 2-week delay

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After nearly two weeks without an update due to a reporting error with Walgreens, the Department of Health Service’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard reveals new data Thursday.

In the update, health officials report more than three-quarters of Dane County residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dane Co. remains the top county in the state for having the highest percentage of its residents with at least one dose, as well as for a completed series. There are 71.8% Dane Co. residents with a completed vaccine series, currently.

Overall in Wisconsin, 58.5% of people have received at least their first shot and 55.4% of people have completed their vaccine series. The last time the system was updated, on Nov. 5, previously showed 58.1% of people had received their first dose and 55.1% of people had completed their series.

While vaccines are still trickling in, DHS reported the fewest number of vaccines administered last week since the first week of vaccinations ever in Wisconsin. There were 26,685 doses given out last week. There were 11,217 administered the week of Dec. 13, when just health care workers were eligible to receive shots.

There have been more than 6.4 million COVID-19 vaccines administered, so far, to Wisconsin residents.

The health agency noted it is working on imputing data on vaccinations in the 5-11 age range to its dashboard.

New COVID-19 cases confirmed Thursday

DHS confirms 3,604 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the seven-day rolling average in the state down to 2,963.

There have been more than 841,000 cases ever reported in Wisconsin. In the past week alone, 20,744 cases have been recorded.

Twenty people have died from COVID-19, DHS adds Thursday. There have been 8,833 Wisconsinites who have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The seven-day average of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state is on the rise, hitting 1,094 patients the week of Nov. 16. There is also an average of 301 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, which is also a slight increase from the previous update.

South central Wisconsin shows a growing trajectory for COVID-19 patient hospitalizations, meaning there are more patients being admitted to hospitals with the virus.

