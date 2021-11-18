Advertisement

Tomahawk venison feed to mark 55 years of welcoming hunters to the northwoods

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Hundreds of hunters are expected to visit Tomahawk Friday as an annual tradition before the nine-day gun deer season.

For the last 55 years, the Tomahawk Regional Chamber of Commerce has welcomed hunters with open arms and venison burgers. More than 1,000 people attend the event each year to begin the gun hunting season.

“The event is a time-honored tradition for our community and our visitors who come back each year. This is my first Feed and I look forward to welcoming the many visitors and locals helping us celebrate this special 55th anniversary year - returning after not being held in 2020,” said Sherry Hulett, executive director for the Tomahawk Regional Chamber of Commerce. 

Burgers are served in the downtown area at 11:30 a.m. Burgers are served until they are all gone.

The gun deer hunt is Nov. 20-28.

