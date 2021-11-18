UW-Eau Claire studios to be renamed “Henry Lippold Broadcast Suite”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This week, UW-Eau Claire will dedicate its broadcast journalism studios to a professor who built the program at the university. The studios will be renamed, the “Henry Lippold Broadcast Suite,” a fitting tribute to a man who mentored and shaped the careers of countless journalists across the country.

The radio-TV studios at UW-Eau Claire’s Hibbard Humanities Hall is where broadcast journalism students learn their craft.

For three decades, Henry Lippold spent countless hours in the broadcast lab guiding students in putting together weekly “Update” newscasts.

Now, the newly named Henry Lippold Broadcast Suite will continue his legacy.

“If anyone should have this type of tribute on the campus of UW-Eau Claire, it’s Henry Lippold. He was broadcast journalism,” Rick Foy, a former student of Henry’s and UW-River Falls Assistant Chancellor for University Advancement, said.

Jim Mertens, anchor at WQAD-TV in Moline, Illinois, agrees. “He was a person who made you want to do this craft and to have it named after him is absolutely fitting”, Mertens said.

Foy and Mertens are also WEAU 13 News alums and credit Henry Lippold with not only teaching them the principles of Journalism, but with helping them get that first job.

“It is amazing how a man who I first met in 1980 still has a major impact on my life. To be honest, how many careers did he start?” Mertens said.

Jack Kapfer, who now helms the broadcast lab at UW-Eau Claire is another former student of Lippold’s.

“He helped me get into grad schools, he’s the one who told me about the channel 4 job in Milwaukee after I was here at 13. He’s the one who got me this job here,” Kapfer said.

Henry Lippold had a passion for covering the news and he instilled that in his students. His impact is far-reaching, and it extends beyond the newsroom.

Lee Heike was in the last graduating class Henry Lippold led at UW-Eau Claire before he retired in 2001. With some career pushes from Lippold, Lee also worked at WEAU as a reporter after college, and 10 years ago started his own digital marketing business, Hookd Promotions, in Eau Claire.

“Henry was so instrumental in so many of my successes and in so many steps in my journey. One of the biggest lessons I took away from Henry and not because he taught us it, but because he lived it, was that if you’re going to do something, it’s worth doing well, and it’s really the foundation for my own business,” Heike said.

Lippold laid that foundation through a 55-year career in broadcasting and education. He spent 29 years at UW-Eau Claire, even working part-time at WEAU in the 1970′s when he first came to town.

Lippold passed away in 2018 at the age of 89. Former students continue to pay tribute, remembering a man who was filled with boundless energy and curiosity, who still, today makes an impact.

“You can’t say enough of what he did for his students. We owe him so much,” Kapfer said.

UW-Eau Claire is holding a celebration of the studio naming on Friday, November 19 at Hibbard Hall.

