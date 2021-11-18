WAGNER TAILS: Kittens and Rambo

DUNN AND TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Zoomies aren’t just for dogs. Meet two pairs of kitten siblings available for adoption at the Dunn County Humane Society.

We have Tom the brown tabby and Jo with the orange fur, and the other pair of siblings is Goulash with the brown nose and Hotdish has the white nose.

All four of these kittens at DCHS are all about playing until they wear themselves out enough for a short nap. Tom, Jo, Goulash and Hotdish are described as cuddly and affectionate as well, but their main gear is zoom!

Each kitten should do well in a home with other cats, and I think it’s safe to say any one of these kittens will be a fun addition to your family. Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

-----

From his piercing blue eyes to his adorable ears... good luck saying no to Rambo. This one-year-old is available for adoption at the Trempealeau County Humane Society.

Rambo is believed to be part husky and pit mix. Staff members at TCHS say he likes to keep busy, especially by helping you with whatever you’re doing.

He does well with kids, he just gets pretty excited and likes to jump when he meets new people. We hope Rambo has a reason to jump for joy soon.

