Work continues on Eau Claire’s high bridge

The City of Eau Claire has a live-cam on its website where you can track the progress.
The City of Eau Claire has a live-cam on its website where you can track the progress.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re curious about how construction is going on the high bridge in Eau Claire, there is a way you can see for yourself, while also staying warm.

The City of Eau Claire has a live-cam on its website where you can track the progress.

The 900-foot-long pedestrian bridge spanning the Chippewa River near the Cannery District closed in late June due to a damaged handrail and structural damage.

Deputy City Engineer, Leah Ness, says during the repair process, crews discovered damage to multiple piers.

Crews are now adjusting to working in the colder weather.

“With the curing of the concrete we have to watch our temperatures at night. We have to blanket the concrete to make sure it stays warm so there’s different measures that we take with cold measure pours compared to the warmer months with concrete. But otherwise pretty much same construction processes are used,” Ness said.

Repairs were estimated to cost around $2.5 million.

Construction is expected to be done at the end of January.

