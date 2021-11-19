Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 13-year-old

An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Bella Martinez from San Antonio, Texas.
An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Bella Martinez from San Antonio, Texas.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:41 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Bella Martinez from San Antonio, Texas.

Authorities believe she is in grave danger.

Bella is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with the rapper Ice Cube on it, black ripped jeans and black boots with charms.

Police are looking for Aryel Moreno in connection with her abduction.

Moreno, 17, is 5 foot 7 seven inches and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is driving a gold Chevrolet Impala with a dent on the right passenger door.

If you have information, please contact the San Antonio Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
Joe Luginbill in 2018
Eau Claire County District Attorney will not prosecute Joe Luginbill case
At issue was a piece of drone video that prosecutors showed to the jury in closing arguments in...
GRAPHIC: Rittenhouse jury deliberates for third day without a verdict
The train conductor noticed the boy before impact and attempted to stop the train but was...
Mother of toddler hit and killed by train charged with child neglect
On Nov. 16, 2021 at approximately 2:50 a.m., an officer was on duty and working in the office...
Upset man drives vehicle into Cumberland City Hall

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
Build Back Better debate stretches into the night
Build Back Better debate stretches into the night
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse jury to return for 4th day of deliberations
An early copy of the United States Constitution sold for $41 million.
Early copy of the US Constitution sells for $41 million