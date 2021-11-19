Advertisement

Area hospitals offer Love Lights, a way to honor loved ones

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two area HSHS Hospitals will be offering Love Lights this holiday season, a way to honor loved ones.

The Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital will honor and memorialize loved ones during the 34th annual Love Lights virtual tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 2. The Volunteer Partners of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital will honor and memorialize loved ones during the 36th annual Love Lights virtual tree lighting ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Love Lights is a special way to honor loved ones who may be receiving care at the hospital, or who are wished continued good health and happiness, or those who have passed and are dearly missed.

Community members who purchase a Love Light in honor of a loved one’s name will see those lights glow from the trees outside the front entrance of the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 2., or the HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Each colored light honors a special soul.

•White: Deceased adult

•Blue: Deceased child

•Red/Green: Living relative or friend

•Gold: Living or deceased veteran or active military member

•Purple: Living or deceased pet

New this year, pink and blue lights will adorn the tree outside the HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital to remember the youngest lives lost. Community members are welcome to place an ornament in honor of a pregnancy or infant loss.

Donations from the purchase of each $10 light are a way to help the hospitals.

The lighting ceremonies will be streamed live on the appropriate Facebook pages of the hospitals.

To purchase a Love Light, or for more information, call the volunteer services manager at 715-717-7439 or visit their websites.

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Website.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Website.

