Advertisement

Celebration of Hibbard Hall studios renamed Henry Lippold Broadcast Suite

Lippold was inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame 2002, just one year after he...
Lippold was inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame 2002, just one year after he retired.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -On Friday UW- Eau Claire honored a legendary professor who was synonymous for more than three decades.

Henry Lippold brought broadcast journalism to the university in 1972.

The Hibbard Hall Studios is being renamed Henry Lippold Broadcast Suite, and UWEC celebrated Friday.

Lippold was well known at UW- Eau Claire for working all hours of the day and night because in his words “news never slept.”

Lippold was inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame 2002, just one year after he retired.

“I can’t think of anyone more fitting to honor than Henry Lippold,” Jan Larson, Professor and Chair of UW-Eau Claire’s Communication and Journalism Department, said. “I’m so excited to have the opportunity to name the lab after such a revered professor.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At issue was a piece of drone video that prosecutors showed to the jury in closing arguments in...
GRAPHIC: Rittenhouse jury deliberates for third day without a verdict
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
Joe Luginbill in 2018
Eau Claire County District Attorney will not prosecute Joe Luginbill case
The train conductor noticed the boy before impact and attempted to stop the train but was...
Mother of toddler hit and killed by train charged with child neglect

Latest News

air
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Submits Plan for PFAS Investigation
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 11/19/2021 5 p.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 11/19/2021 5 p.m.
lax
Reducing Youth Substance Use in La Crosse Co.
Protesters gather in downtown Madison on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Madison PD prepares for potential protests following Rittenhouse verdict