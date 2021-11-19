Celebration of Hibbard Hall studios renamed Henry Lippold Broadcast Suite

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -On Friday UW- Eau Claire honored a legendary professor who was synonymous for more than three decades.

Henry Lippold brought broadcast journalism to the university in 1972.

The Hibbard Hall Studios is being renamed Henry Lippold Broadcast Suite, and UWEC celebrated Friday.

Lippold was well known at UW- Eau Claire for working all hours of the day and night because in his words “news never slept.”

Lippold was inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame 2002, just one year after he retired.

“I can’t think of anyone more fitting to honor than Henry Lippold,” Jan Larson, Professor and Chair of UW-Eau Claire’s Communication and Journalism Department, said. “I’m so excited to have the opportunity to name the lab after such a revered professor.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.