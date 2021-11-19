Advertisement

Children’s Museum receives commitment of New Markets Tax Credits allocation

The building remains on schedule and opening is anticipated in late Nov. or early Dec. 2022.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is announcing that its project has received a commitment of New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC) allocation.

The allocation, when closed, would yield approximately $2.8 million intended to benefit to the project.

“Because of this commitment, the Children’s Museum is able to continue on its successful groundbreaking just over a month ago and close on financing for the project. We’re excited about the partners who have stepped up to collaborate on financing the new children’s museum,” Michael McHorney, Children’s Museum, said.

Closing is anticipated to be finalized by end of 2021. With this commitment of allocation, the fundraising for the project has reached $8.5 million in funding towards the $12.5 million cost.

“The resiliency of this community is once again on display as it has stepped up in amazing ways to make this project a reality. It was only 51 weeks ago that we announced the pending sale of our former location. To be where we are today, with all that our community has gone through with the pandemic, is pretty amazing when you think about it. The commitment of NMTC allocation is another example of how children’s museums convene the entire community,” McHorney said.

The Children’s Museum says construction continues to make progress as footings and foundations are in the ground. Next, work will begin on installing geothermal wells. Early next year the building’s walls and structure are anticipated to be erected.

The building remains on schedule and opening is anticipated in late Nov. or early Dec. 2022.

For more information on the campaign to build a new children’s museum, visit their website.

