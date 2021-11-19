Chippewa Valley Regional Airport PFAS site investigation workplan submitted

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is announcing that its consultant, AECOMTechnical Services, Inc., has submitted a recommended site investigation workplan to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources related to the investigation of suspected Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination at the airport.

According to a release from the CVRA, PFAS compounds are found in a wide variety of products that people use daily, including rain repellant clothing, non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers and firefighting foam that airports are required to use by the Federal Aviation Administration.

All airports with airline service, including CVRA, are mandated by the FAA to have Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting capability during airline operations. Part of the mandate by the FAA includes the use of firefighting foam that meets a certain specification for rapid extinguishment of aircraft fires.

The CVRA says currently, the only approved firefighting foam meeting FAA requirements contains PFAS.

Charity Zich, Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Director, says CVRA has already limited its use of firefighting foam.

“In the interest of public safety, the Airport and other organizations providing fire protection at the Airport, have followed the federal mandates required to continue providing airline service to our community,” Zich said. “With that same public safety interest in mind, the airport has already limited its use of firefighting foam to emergency use only and invested in equipment to eliminate the need to use foam during FAA required annual testing.”

The WDNR has 60 days to review and respond to the site investigation work plan with suggested changes or approval. It is anticipated work will begin in early 2022.

