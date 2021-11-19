Advertisement

Family of man fatally shot speaks out after Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)(SEAN KRAJACIC | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of one of the men fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse last year is speaking out after an acquittal was reached Friday of the now 18-year-old.

The family of Anthony Huber explained that they did not attend the trial because they could not bear to watch videos of their son’s death and because they have received “many hurtful and nasty comments in the past year.”

“There was no justice today for Anthony, or for Mr. Rittenhouse’s other victims, Joseph Rosenbaum and Gaige Grosskreutz,” the family stated.

Rosenbaum, 36, and Huber, 26, were both fatally shot during violence last year following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a white police officer. Demonstrator Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28, was wounded.

Huber’s family continued, arguing the verdict sent an unacceptable precedent for violence.

“It sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street,” the family stated. “We hope that decent people will join us in forcefully rejecting that message and demanding more of our laws, our officials, and our justice system.”

The family also asked people to keep their son in their prayers.

“We are so proud of Anthony, and we love him so much. He is a hero who sacrificed his own life to protect other innocent civilians,” the family said.

Defense attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, Mark Richards, said the jury deliberation was the longest in any trial he’s been a part of.

“It was torture,” said Richards.

Richards said the first thing Rittenhouse said to him after the trial was over was “thank you.”

“I wish nobody died, I wish I never met Kyle Rittenhouse,” Richards. “And I don’t mean that because he was a bad client, I just mean because then this wouldn’t have happened.”

