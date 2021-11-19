Gun ammo shortages felt in the Chippewa Valley

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin has arrived, but some hunters might have a hard time getting their hands a crucial piece of equipment. Ammunition.

Shortages of gun ammunition have been felt around the country, including the Chippewa Valley. Dan Marcon is the owner of Marc-On Shooting in Lake Hallie. He says his business has felt the squeeze of getting ammo supplies.

“I’ve been in the sporting industry, sporting good industry since I was 12,” Marcon said. “You know, I was hunting from northern Wisconsin and I’ve never seen ammunition this scarce, ever.”

Marcon says he contacts 12 vendors every day, but the supply just can’t keep up with the demand.

“this spring I had several cases of hunting ammunition in stock, I was out by September,” Marcon said. “So, I’ve probably had several hundred boxes of any caliber hunting ammunition and gone. I get them every day. I get two boxes or 20 boxes and within hours, it’s gone.”

Marcon says just like many other products, supply chain and shipping issues have affected ammo.

“The problem is we’ve lost one manufacturer in the United States, Remington we lost this past year in 2021,” Marcon said. “Hodgdon is a powder manufacturer, I was just informed in the last couple of weeks that they’re no longer in business, so they’re a powder supplier. All the primers come from different places, there are only five manufacturers of primer, only two manufactures of glue.”

Often times with supply shortages, come price changes.

“The average price is going up 6 to 7 to 9 bucks a box for basic hunting ammunition, my cost,” Marcon said.

Marcon says the way it looks now, the shortage doesn’t look like it will get much better.

“Handgun ammunition is supposed to be coming scarce again this winter, we’re told from our suppliers,” Marcon said.

Marcon suggests not waiting to get ammo for hunting or other seasons.

“It’s been drilled into our systems over the past years that you buy ammo in September, October, November for your hunt in November. Now, you have to buy them in January, February and put them away,” Marcon said.

Marcon says he’s talked with other midwest gun shop owners, and they are being impacted by the gun ammunition shortage as well.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.