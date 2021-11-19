Madison PD prepares for potential protests following Rittenhouse verdict

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is standing by in case of potential protests following a not guilty verdict delivered in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Capt. Mike Hanson explained that the department is monitoring all intelligence given to them, whether its from online or from other law enforcement agencies, and will monitor what’s happening in the city. The department will then send out resources, as needed.

“Right now, we’re not seeing any uptick or anything but this is Madison and people like to express their constitutional amendments,” Hanson said, later adding,” We’re hoping for civility, we’re hoping for safety, and we’re hoping for reasonableness.”

MPD stated on Monday that it was collaborating with other agencies to create a response plan for after the verdict is reached.

