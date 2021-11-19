Advertisement

Man fatally stabbed on Greyhound bus in Waukesha County

Investigators say the victim was attacked on the bus by another man who was taken into custody.
Investigators say the victim was attacked on the bus by another man who was taken into custody.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a 31-year-old man has died after being stabbed on a Greyhound bus that had stopped in Waukesha County. Sheriff’s officials say deputies arrived at the parking lot next to the Point Burger Bar in Pewaukee about 6 p.m. Thursday and found the man unconscious and suffering from a wound to the neck. Investigators say the victim was attacked on the bus by another man who was taken into custody. Other passengers on the bus attempted to help the victim until first responders arrived. Life-saving measures continued, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No motive for the crime was disclosed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
Joe Luginbill in 2018
Eau Claire County District Attorney will not prosecute Joe Luginbill case
At issue was a piece of drone video that prosecutors showed to the jury in closing arguments in...
GRAPHIC: Rittenhouse jury deliberates for third day without a verdict
The train conductor noticed the boy before impact and attempted to stop the train but was...
Mother of toddler hit and killed by train charged with child neglect
On Nov. 16, 2021 at approximately 2:50 a.m., an officer was on duty and working in the office...
Upset man drives vehicle into Cumberland City Hall

Latest News

The WDNR has 60 days to review and respond to the site investigation work plan with suggested...
Chippewa Valley Regional Airport PFAS site investigation workplan submitted
(MGN)
Owen man facing charges of possession of child pornography
Ag Chat with Scott Schultz
Ag Chat with Scott Schultz (11/19/2021)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (11/19/2021)