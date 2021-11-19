More than 840k COVID-19 booster shots given out so far in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Information on the number of Wisconsinites who have received a COVID-19 booster appeared on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard for the first time Friday.

More than 841,000 people have received a COVID-19 booster shot, according to the Department of Health Services.

In a break-down, DHS noted how many of each brand of booster shot approved for use in the U.S. has been administered to residents. So far, 517,673 Pfizer doses, 315,571 Moderna doses and 8,341 Johnson & Johnson booster shots have been administered.

On Thursday, DHS notes 18,939 booster shots were given out by Wisconsin vaccinators.

DHS reports 58.6% of Wisconsinites have received at least their first COVID-19 shot, while 55.5% of residents have completed their vaccine series.

Of the 6.4 million doses given out in all, 18,583 have been administered this week.

COVID-19 vaccine data on children ages 5-11 is still not available yet Friday. DHS said it will make this information available as soon as possible.

Seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases exceeds 3,000

The seven-day rolling average in Wisconsin has risen above 3,000 Friday for the first time in 11 months, health officials report.

DHS confirms 3,448 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the new seven-day rolling average up to 3,004. You would have to go back to December 17 to find a higher rolling average.

There have been 844,598 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Thirteen people have died Friday, DHS adds, bringing the total number of Wisconsinites who have ever died from COVID-19 up to 8,848.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.