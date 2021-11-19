Owen man facing charges of possession of child pornography

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old man is in the Clark County Jail on the allegations he was in possession of child pornography. Noah Vetterkind, of Owen, was arrested on Nov. 17.

The Clark County Sheriff Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in regards to an individual in Clark County who is uploading child pornography.

The sheriff’s department is recommending Vetterkind be charged with possession of child pornography.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.