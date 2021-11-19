Packers running back AJ Dillon continues to show his love for Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon is getting recognized this week for his love of Door County.

Dillon’s constant support could help be a game changer for business and tourism in Door County.

“Come up and enjoy Door County. It should be a fun winter, relaxing, and you never know, you might run into AJ Dillon along the way,” Jon Jarosh, director of communications and public relations for Destination Door County, said.

Dillon was honored with the key to Door County during Destination Door County’s annual meeting Tuesday night, November 16.

“Super honored. A little taken aback right now, thank you so much,” AJ Dillon said after the recognition.

Affectionately known as “Quadzilla” or “The Quadfather,” Dillon makes frequent trips to Door County and isn’t shy about it, making frequent references to the tourism hotspot on social media and in interviews.

“My routine is on a good victory Monday try to get up there to AC Tap, get some victory wings in and the rest follows,” Dillon said.

“I’ve had some conversations with his agent because they’re talking about having us do some late night catering for his wedding next year,” the owner of AC Tap, Steve Mueller, shared.

AC Tap is in Bailey’s Harbor, and Mueller said Dillon is a regular customer. He loves to show his support for the bar and grill.

“[Dillon] was going, I think when they were flying to Cleveland, he was at the airport and he was sporting our T-shirt and pointing at it with a big grin,” Mueller remembered.

Dillon’s even offering to bring his head coach along on an upcoming trip.

“I was like, man, I haven’t even been to Door County yet,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said.

“I told him, anytime, I’ll show him around the county,” Dillon emphasized. “I’m the guy to do it.”

Dillon continues to call himself an unofficial ambassador for Door County and said having the key has opened many doors.

“If it helps to generate more awareness in that respect and ultimately gets people to check us out at some point in time down the road, that’s fantastic,” Jarosh recognized.

