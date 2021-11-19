Rittenhouse verdict draws national attention to WI self-defense law

KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) - The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has brought national attention to Kenosha and to the state of Wisconsin’s legal system.

Cecelia Klingele, an associate professor at UW-Madison Law School, says this case has also put the Wisconsin self-defense law in the spotlight.

“Everyone has really been looking hard at the way Wisconsin self-defense law works,” said Klingele.

She explains the very heavy burden the prosecution in this case had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant wasn’t acting in self-defense.

“The prosecutor has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant wasn’t it acting in self- defense in order to secure a conviction,” said Klingele. “Even more than was he acting in self defense, did they doubt that he wasn’t? It’s that double negative which is really hard to wrap your head around.”

She says the way the law works is that if the jury had any question about whether or not he acted in self-defense, they would have to give him the benefit of the doubt.

“When we look at Wisconsin law or self-defense, there’s a question of whether or not he reasonably perceived himself to be in danger of death or great bodily harm and whether the force he used was proportional to the threat that he perceived himself to be facing,” said Klingele.

She says its possible this trial could be used as an example in gun rights cases involving the right to bear arms or the use of weapons in public places.

“I think it’s going to be part of our larger public conversation on those topics,” said Klingele.

