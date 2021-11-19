Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmakers, politicians react to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face after he is found not guilt on all counts at the...
Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face after he is found not guilt on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)(SEAN KRAJACIC | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After two weeks of testimony and four days of deliberation, a jury has found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges in the deadly shooting of protesters in Kenosha last summer.

Rittenhouse was facing five counts--including two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide--for shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 27. The violence came during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. CLICK HERE for more on the case, the trial and the verdict.

On Friday, the jury came to the unanimous conclusion that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was not criminally responsible. His attorneys argued that Rittenhouse acted in self defense.

Wisconsin lawmakers, politicians and candidates had starkly different reactions to the verdict based on political party. Here is a look at that reaction. These statements are in no particular order.

“No verdict will be able to bring back the lives of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, or heal Gaige Grosskreutz’s injuries, just as no verdict can heal the wounds or trauma experienced by Jacob Blake and his family. No ruling today changes our reality in Wisconsin that we have work to do toward equity, accountability, and justice that communities across our state are demanding and deserve.

“Kenoshans are strong, resilient, and have spent the last year working every day together toward healing. This case and the resulting national spotlight on the Kenosha community and our state have undoubtedly reopened wounds that have not yet fully healed. I echo the calls of local Kenosha community leaders and join them in asking everyone who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights in any community to please only do so safely and peacefully. We must have peace in Kenosha and our communities, and any efforts or actions aimed at sowing division are unwelcome in our state as they will only hinder that healing.

“I’ve seen the pain and the frustration of so many, and we must remain steadfast in our commitment to ending violence in our communities, supporting victims and survivors as they heal from trauma, and rooting out the disparities that are so often inextricably linked to that violence and trauma. We must be unwavering in our promise to build a state where every kid, person, and family can live their life free of violence and have every chance to be successful.

“We must move forward, together, more united and more motivated to build the sort of future we want for our state—one that is just, one that is equitable, and one where every person has the resources and opportunity to thrive—and I will not stop working to achieve that vision.”

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers

