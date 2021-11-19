Wisconsin leaders call for peace, respond to acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are responding with calls for peace and feelings of outrage Friday over the not guilty verdict reached in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of all charges.

Governor Tony Evers responded about an hour after acquittal was announced, but argued no verdict would bring back the lives of the men lost or the trauma experienced by Jacob Blake. (Full statements from all leaders are listed at the bottom.)

“No ruling today changes our reality in Wisconsin that we have work to do toward equity, accountability, and justice that communities across our state are demanding and deserve,” Gov. Evers said.

He also urged the community to exercise their First Amendment Right to protest peacefully, which he says echoes the calls of community leaders.

“I’ve seen the pain and the frustration of so many, and we must remain steadfast in our commitment to ending violence in our communities, supporting victims and survivors as they heal from trauma, and rooting out the disparities that are so often inextricably linked to that violence and trauma,” Evers continued. “We must be unwavering in our promise to build a state where every kid, person, and family can live their life free of violence and have every chance to be successful.”

Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson stated that he believes “justice has been served” in the trial and called for peace.

“I hope everyone can accept the verdict, remain peaceful, and let the community of Kenosha heal and rebuild,” Johnson said.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes responded to the verdict, calling for leaders to lift up the voices of the community and for the public to remember those who were fatally shot.

“Across Wisconsin and across the country, countless people are coming together in this moment to remember Jacob, Anthony, JoJo, and call for justice,” Barnes said. “Here is what gives me hope: We have seen communities – especially Kenosha – step up to demand action from those in power and work to bring about positive change.”

Republican U.S. Representative Bryan Steil urged the public to remain calm and protest peacefully following the verdict.

“We have seen the horrors of destruction in Kenosha, and it is my top priority to promote public safety by working with our local officials, law enforcement officers, and our entire community,” Steil said. ”As we move forward, we must support each other, and stand against any violence or destruction.”

Democratic Minority Leader of the Wisconsin State Assembly Gordon Hintz echoed Barnes, saying his thoughts were with the families of the men who were fatally shot and that people should show support to the Kenosha community.

“Let us all work to transform this painful moment into a turning point in ensuring accountability in public safety, addressing systemic racism in our state, and prioritizing true justice and healing in Wisconsin,” said Hintz. “This ruling is a green light for these types of people to instigate violence, only to use violence to escape accountability.”

Republican State Senator Van Wanggard, who represents almost all of Kenosha County except for the City of Kenosha, expressed that he believes the case was “very well deliberated.”

“The jury undoubtedly felt the weight of the world on them while they discussed the evidence,” Wanggard said. “What they did over the last 3 weeks was not easy- no matter what they had decided. The process, whether or not you agree with the outcome was followed and worked. Justice was served.”

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S.

He had been charged with homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering after killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle during a tumultuous night of protests over police violence against Black people in the summer of 2020. The former police youth cadet is white, as were those he shot.

Full statements of state leaders

