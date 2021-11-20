Plans for new homeless shelter in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Plans are in the works to construct a new homeless shelter in Dunn County on the property owned by Stepping Stones at 1620 Stout Road.

Communications specialist for Stepping Stones of Dunn County Barbara Lyon says the 5,800-square-foot facility will focus on housing homeless individual adults with accommodations for up to 20 clients in single-bed rooms. A laundry room and secure storage will also help with clients’ material needs.

In addition to a small commercial kitchen and community dining area, there will be a community resource office for partner agency services, shelter staff offices and a main staff desk with visibility of all common areas.

Lyon says the total facility cost is estimated around $1.5 million. There are two very different possibilities to fund the project.

The first potential source of funding is a State of Wisconsin Neighborhood Investment Fund grant. On Nov. 1, The Menomonie City Council approved a partnership between the city and Stepping Stones to apply for this funding. Just ten days later, on Nov. 11, the city submitted the application for the grant. The grant award will be announced in January 2022 and, if approved, would cover the cost for the new shelter.

The second option for funding would only be pursued if the grant is not awarded for the project. Stepping Stones is working with Mark Davy & Associates of Minneapolis, Minn., to conduct a feasibility study for a capital campaign. If a capital campaign to fund the shelter is needed, it would begin in early 2022 and likely span the majority of the year.

If the grant is awarded, however, the site will be prepared for the new facility during the 2022 building season. Either way, Barbara Lyon says the goal is to have the shelter running for the 2023-24 winter.

