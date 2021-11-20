Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire volleyball advances to the NCAA Division 3 Championship game

UW-Eau Claire defeated Juniata 3-2 to advance to the D3 championship on Saturday.
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Blugold women’s volleyball team will have a chance to win their first national title, after defeating Juniata 3-2 in a hard fought semifinal.

Juniata would come out and take the first set 25-20, but it was UW-Eau Claire that rallied in the second.

After facing multiple set points, it was the Blugolds that would come out the set win 30-28.

In the third, Juniata would once again look to take control, as they once again got the 25-20 victory.

With their back against the wall in the fourth set, UW-Eau Claire once again responded.

After trailing 9-3, the Blugolds would outscore the Eagles 17-10 to take the fourth 25-19 and force a decisive fifth set.

In the final set, the scoring was tight, but in the end UW-Eau Claire was able to come out on top 15-13 to win the match 3-2.

The win propels the Blugolds to their first ever chance for a NCAA Championship in volleyball. They had advanced to the national semifinals in 2018.

Jordan Witzel led the way for the Blugolds with 16 kills. Arianna Barrett added 15 and Kendra Baierl 14. Charlie Nelson setting up many of those kills with 47 assists.

UW-Eau Claire will face either Claremont-Mudd-Scripps or Calvin in the championship on Saturday at 7:00pm. The came will be streamed live on NCAA.COM.

