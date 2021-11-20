Advertisement

UWEC studios renamed Henry Lippold Broadcast Suite

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire honors a legendary professor who was synonymous with the broadcast journalism program for more than three decades.

Henry Lippold brought broadcast journalism to the university in 1972, and he mentored hundreds of students.

The Hibbard Hall studios are officially renamed the Henry Lippold Broadcast Suite. Alumni and friends contributed $50,000 to make this happen.

“It’s kind of a reunion of sorts because a lot of alumni are in town from wide and far that knew Henry and had him as a professor and have them come back, and to have them connect as well is another exciting part about all this. I can’t help but think that Henry would be smiling,” said UW-Eau Claire Foundation President Kimera Way.

Lippold was inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2002. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 89.

