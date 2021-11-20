Advertisement

Video series launches bringing awareness to opioids and overdoses

In their latest report, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that over 100,000 died of drug overdoses from May 2020 to April 2021.(WTAP News)
By Maria Blough
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In 20 years the number of opioid overdose deaths in Wisconsin went from just more than 100 deaths to more than 1,200. One group is working to change that in the Chippewa Valley.

Vicodin, heroin and fentanyl. Opioids go by many names and can come in many different forms.

According to health officials, overdoses from this type of drug continue to rise across the state and in the Chippewa Valley.

“Drug use has been identified as a top health priority in Eau Claire County, and from the data, we can see fatal and nonfatal overdoses are continuing to increase, so one thing we thought we could do is provide awareness, and we started with opioids,” said Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil, a public health specialist with the health department and a member of the Alliance for Substance Misuse Prevention coalition.

To do that, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department along with community partners launched a series of videos about opioids and overdoses.

“We developed these videos in English, Spanish and Hmong to be able to provide this throughout the community, so everyone has a better understanding of what opioids are, the signs of an overdose and what is Narcan,” Dillivan-Pospisil said.

These videos launched last week as part of a larger project working to create one space for the community to find everything about opioids from where you can get Narcan for free to resources available in the area ranging from treatment to support.

“With the help of several community partners, we were able to create a resource guide for the Chippewa Valley,” Dillivan-Pospisil said. “Within this packet we are able to provide information about opioid use disorders, where to go for additional information if you’re a family member, a loved one or if you are struggling yourself and want to know a little bit more.”

From its projects like the videos and resource guide, the health department hopes it will help start conversations.

The health department is also working on a workshop focusing on opioids. It hopes to launch that program early next year.

