Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season is in full swing

BROOKLYN, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season kicked off Saturday for the 170th time, reviving traditions and creating memories for families and friends.

While Paul Brown and Chris Theisen weren’t so lucky with their hunt at the Brooklyn Wildlife Area, the “best friends” said their day didn’t go to waste.

“It’s been an exciting time,” Theisen said, “just hanging out with him. We don’t get to hang out as much as we used to.”

Theisen said he learned the ropes from Brown a few years ago, after Brown got his hunting start with his father.

Brown brought back a tradition Saturday morning with a cup of coffee. “I remember I was 12 years old, that’s when I had my first cup because that’s when my dad said, ‘You can hunt, so now you can have coffee.’ Boy, I was wired. Made too much noise.”

Gun deer season is often a family affair, even for Nick King, a conservation warden checking for licenses Saturday.

“All the guys and girls in my family hunt,” he said. “Yesterday we got together and all had dinner and talked about deer hunting stories from the past and just had a good time with friends and family.”

When talking about tradition, King said it goes hand in hand with safety, a “priority” for conservation wardens.

He gave the example of blaze orange or pink outerwear worn by hunters. Not only is it a common sight, King said it is also a requirement. At least half of the upper body has to be covered by those colors.

“After blaze orange became a requirement, hunting accidents went down significantly,” King said. “If you see blaze orange you obviously shouldn’t be shooting in that direction because that’s most likely another hunter or somebody out enjoying the outdoors.”

Gun deer season runs through Nov. 28.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, must have a hunter education certification to purchase a hunting license unless hunting under the Mentored Hunting Law. More information on safe hunting and hunter education courses can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.