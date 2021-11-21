Instructional program at UW-Stout teaches students life skills

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An instructional program at the University of Wisconsin-Stout is designed to teach students about skills they may need outside of school.

The series, called “Adulting 101,” was created by the school’s Involvement Center about five years ago.

“It was designed to help prepare students for life outside of college and the classroom,” Heidi Germain, Involvement Center campus activities coordinator, said.

In October, the series provided information on housing and renting an off-campus apartment. Past lessons have included topics such as vehicle maintenance and financial health.

“I think the entire series is important,” Darrin Witucki, Student Centers director at UW-Stout, said. “There are adult issues, and you realize you are responsible now.”

Next up in the series is a lesson that will focus on household basics and useful items to keep in a home. That event is scheduled for Dec. 1 from 3 until 4 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center.

For more information on the series, you can visit the UW-Stout website.

