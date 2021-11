EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Blugolds are National Champions! Highlights from the NCAA DIII volleyball championship game. Action from the ice, as the UW-Eau Claire women’s team battles River Falls and the men’s team takes on Stout. Plus, Eau Claire Memorial alum Hannah Becker takes home a national title in cross country.

