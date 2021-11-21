UW-Eau Claire volleyball wins national championship

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Blugolds are champions as they defeated Calvin College 3-0 in the NCAA Division 3 Championship game in St. Louis.

The win gives the program their first ever NCAA title in their first championship game appearance.

The Blugolds got off to a great start, winning the first two hard fought sets 25-22 and 25-23.

In the third set, Calvin looked to make a rally as they held a slim lead from much of the set, but the Blugolds would not be denied, taking a 22-21 lead and going to to score the final three points to secure their first national title.

The game was a rematch of the 2018 semifinal, where Calvin edged UW-Eau Claire 3-2.

UW-Eau Claire won their final 16 matches on their way to the NCAA Championship. They finish the season with a 35-4 record.

