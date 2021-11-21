Fans invited to welcome back national champion volleyball team
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2021 NCAA Division 3 National Champion Blugolds volleyball team will return to Eau Claire around 7:00pm Sunday night. Fans can gather at the the McPhee Physical Education near the bus stop to welcome them back.
The Blugolds won their first ever volleyball title on Saturday with a 3-0 win over Calvin College. The NCAA Championship was held at Washington University in St. Louis.
