Vikings outlast Rodgers, Packers 34-31 on game-ending FG

Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph, center, celebrates with teammates after kicking a 29-yard...
Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph, center, celebrates with teammates after kicking a 29-yard field goal on the final play of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 34-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
INNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota beat Green Bay by making sure Aaron Rodgers didn’t get to touch the ball last.

Greg Joseph made a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 34-31 victory over the Packers.

Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half. He finished 23 for 33 for a season-high 385 yards. Kirk Cousins passed for 341 yards and three scores. He led the Vikings on the game-winning drive with three straight completions for 51 yards.

The Vikings improved to 5-5. The Packers fell to 8-3.

