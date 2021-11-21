Advertisement

Youth organizers lead rally for Transgender Day of Remembrance

(Source: AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local youth organizers lead a rally Saturday at the Wisconsin state capitol building for Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Activists and allies gathered to remember trans community members who lost their lives over the past year, and to demand change.

“Transgender and gender expansive people are disproportionately likely to live in poverty, to face violence and to be killed,” said organizer Amira Pierotti. “We are here today to raise awareness, honor those we’ve lost in 2021 and demand action.”

Pierotti says trans youth across the country and in Wisconsin are in the midst of legislative attacks. They pointed to bills banning transgender athletes from competing in high school and collegiate sports, as well as legislation preventing access to gender affirming health care. Dozens of young people were in attendance to stand up against such actions.

“To have a space where youth are welcomed and uplifted and centered and are organizers, we need more of that,” said Pierotti.

President Joe Biden issued a statement on Transgender Day of Remembrance, saying “we mourn those we lost in the deadliest year on record for transgender Americans.”

At least 46 transgender and non-conforming people were killed in 2021, according to a report released by the Human Rights Campaign.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
President Joe Biden comments on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict.
‘The jury has spoken’: President Biden reacts to Rittenhouse acquittal
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Family of man fatally shot speaks out after Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal
Jake, Dylan, and Blake
Flambeau High School seniors create a lifelong friendship
Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face after he is found not guilt on all counts at the...
What they’re saying: Politicians react to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Latest News

UW-Eau Claire wins it's first ever volleyball national title.
SportScene 13 for Saturday, November 20th
SportScene 13 @ Ten (11/20/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (11/20/21)
UW-Eau Claire wins the 2021 NCAA D# Volleyball Championship
UW-Eau Claire volleyball wins national championship