$13K raised for collision education programs in Wisconsin

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - Thousands of dollars are heading to collision repair programs in Wisconsin thanks to an event in October.

Last month’s Helicopter Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser in Osseo netted more than $13,000 for the programs.

Collision Repair Education Foundation managing director Brandon Eckenrode said the funds will be distributed to four different collision repair education programs in Wisconsin. The funds will be used to buy tools, equipment and supplies that the programs might not be able to afford.

600 golf balls were dropped from a helicopter at Global Finishing Solutions’ headquarters in Osseo onto a target Oct. 27. The golf balls cost $20 for a shot at four prizes ranging from $500 to $2,000.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.