Advertisement

$13K raised for collision education programs in Wisconsin

Golf ball drop in Osseo
Golf ball drop in Osseo(WEAU)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - Thousands of dollars are heading to collision repair programs in Wisconsin thanks to an event in October.

Last month’s Helicopter Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser in Osseo netted more than $13,000 for the programs.

Collision Repair Education Foundation managing director Brandon Eckenrode said the funds will be distributed to four different collision repair education programs in Wisconsin. The funds will be used to buy tools, equipment and supplies that the programs might not be able to afford.

600 golf balls were dropped from a helicopter at Global Finishing Solutions’ headquarters in Osseo onto a target Oct. 27. The golf balls cost $20 for a shot at four prizes ranging from $500 to $2,000.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Police: Waukesha parade crash suspect was in a domestic disturbance
UW-Eau Claire wins the 2021 NCAA D# Volleyball Championship
UW-Eau Claire volleyball wins national championship
Two bucks that Kris Lang and Rod Nowack hunted Saturday morning on opening day of gun deer...
Hunters show off their big bucks on opening day
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

(FILE) The Clearwater Winter Parade is held in Eau Claire, Wis. each year.
Safety top of mind for this year’s Clearwater Winter Parade
Witnesses say a red SUV drove through a series of barricades then plowed into a marching band...
Vigil planned for those affected by Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (11/22/21)
Harvest Of The Month-Cranberries
Harvest Of The Month-Cranberries (11/22/21)