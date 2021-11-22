Annual donation drive gathers blankets for homeless Eau Claire area students

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A donation drive is seeking blankets for students in the Eau Claire area experiencing homelessness.

The 5th Annual Fleece Tie Blanket Event is accepting handmade or store bought blankets as well as cash donations, which can be dropped off at Pine Meadow Golf Club through Dec. 8.

The idea for the tie blanket event came from Karen Rosolowski, the co-organizer of the event, and her disbelief when she heard how many students in the district can be affected by homelessness in a year.

According to the Eau Claire Area School District, 249 students in the district were homeless during the 2020-21 school year.

