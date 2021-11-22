Area high school tennis teams gather for private screening of “King Richard”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Area high school tennis team gathered Sunday afternoon at Micon Cinemas movies theatre in Eau Claire for a private screening of the movie, “King Richard”.

The event was hosted by Altoona high schools girls tennis team to bond with teams from other schools.

Altoona’s girl’s tennis team captain Josie Rechek says being able to spend time with not only her teammates but players from other schools is a fun experience.

“We’re really excited because we spend a lot of time with the other teams and we’ve gotten really close with them it’s really exciting to watch, especially a monumental movie for the tennis community especially with the tennis community in the area,” Rechek said.

Rechek says it’s nice to come together over the sport they all love and hopes to do more activities like this in the future.

