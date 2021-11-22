Average number of COVID-19 cases keeps getting higher in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average keeps rising Monday, exceeding the previously set 2021 high.

You would have to go back to Dec. 16, 2020, to find a seven-day rolling average that is higher than what it is currently. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services report the new rolling average hit 3,120 on Monday, making it the new high for this year.

It’s also the first time this year that the rolling average has risen above 3,100.

Monday’s new seven-day rolling average is still more than two times fewer than the highest the state has ever seen, which was back in November of 2020. Health officials reported on Nov. 17 that the seven-day rolling average hit its all-time peak at 6,500.

DHS confirmed 1,674 new cases of the coronavirus Monday. Wisconsin exceeded 850,000 COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Wisconsin’s percent positivity has reached more than 11%, which is in the threshold that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers to be high. A DHS spokesperson has previously said that the percent positivity rate can vary based on the volume of testing and population tested.

Two people have died Monday, DHS notes, meaning 8,860 Wisconsinites have died from the virus.

So far this week, 519 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to residents. A total of 27,467 vaccines were administered to Wisconsinites last week, which puts it at the third lowest week for vaccinations ever.

About 58.7% of Wisconsinites have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 55.8% of residents have completed their vaccine series.

