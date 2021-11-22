EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Bob and Barb Thidemann for the Sunshine Award. Both Barb and Bob will go out of their way to help whoever has a need, whether it is someone they see broken down on the highway or a neighbor in need. They never stop to consider if the people can pay for the help. They just stop and do whatever they can. They have hearts of gold.

Anonymous

