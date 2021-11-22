Advertisement

BOB AND BARB THIDEMANN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Nov. 22, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Bob and Barb Thidemann for the Sunshine Award.  Both Barb and Bob will go out of their way to help whoever has a need, whether it is someone they see broken down on the highway or a neighbor in need.  They never stop to consider if the people can pay for the help.   They just stop and do whatever they can.  They have hearts of gold.

Anonymous

