Advertisement

Children’s Wisconsin: 3 sets of siblings injured in Waukesha parade incident

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV sped through a barricade and slammed into a Christmas parade, injuring multiple people on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Children’s Wisconsin, the state’s largest hospital for youth care, announced in a media briefing on Monday the hospital treated 18 children.

Ten children are in the hospital’s ICU. Of them, six are in critical care, three are in serious condition and one is in fair. Eight were not in the ICU. Two children have already been discharged.

The children had different levels of injuries. Some of the patients were conscious, and some were not explained Dr. Amy Drendel, medical director, Children’s Wisconsin Emergency Department and Trauma Center.

Dr. Michael Meyer, medical director, Children’s Wisconsin Pediatric Intensive Care Unit said of the victims, there are three sets of siblings. He called the incident ‘devastating.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
UW-Eau Claire wins the 2021 NCAA D# Volleyball Championship
UW-Eau Claire volleyball wins national championship
Two bucks that Kris Lang and Rod Nowack hunted Saturday morning on opening day of gun deer...
Hunters show off their big bucks on opening day
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Waukesha parade crash driver may have been fleeing a crime
Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly $1 and $20 bills — all over the lanes and...
Drivers scramble as cash falls from armored truck on freeway

Latest News

Christmas Village at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls
A Look Inside: Christmas Village
James Southworth investigation marks 20 years
Murder of Medford hunter still unsolved as 20 year mark approaches
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
Fund established for families impacted by Waukesha parade
STREET A THON #1
STREET A THON #1