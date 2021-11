EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to let both Chris and Cheryl Bahrs know how much we appreciate all they do for us. Not just the wood for winter heat, but all the little things. They do not go unnoticed and giving of time is something more valuable than one will ever know. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Ed & Connie Davis

