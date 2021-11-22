Advertisement

Crane in downtown Eau Claire marks construction progress of new transit center

A crane towering above downtown Eau Claire marks early progress on the new transit center.
A crane towering above downtown Eau Claire marks early progress on the new transit center.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction is beginning to pick up on the new City of Eau Claire transit center.

A crane towering above downtown Eau Claire marks early progress on the new structure.

City of Eau Claire Transit Manager Thomas Wagener said the frame of the new building, which should open its doors by fall 2022, is being worked on now. Once the frame is done, the crane will be used to help build up the new transit center. Wagener said traffic will be interrupted downtown during the project but should be able to reopen somewhat once the crane is out of the way.

Progress is nice, Wagener said, but he’s eager to see the final product.

“I’m just excited to be able to move into a new place where people are going to be able to enjoy their use of public transit a lot more,” Wagener said. “Having public facilities for them, heating and cooling and those different types of things.”

Wagener said that while the new transit center will be usable in the fall of next year, the project won’t be completed until spring 2023. The groundbreaking for the project was in September.

