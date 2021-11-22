Advertisement

Disney World halts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees following change in Florida law

FILE - Walt Disney World has halted its vaccine mandate for employees after the Florida...
FILE - Walt Disney World has halted its vaccine mandate for employees after the Florida legislature restricted requirements.(Source: Disney via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney has dropped its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees at Walt Disney World in Florida following a change in state law.

Following a special session by the state legislature, Florida companies are now prohibited from mandating that all employees get vaccinated.

Instead, workers are allowed to be exempt for reasons like anticipated future pregnancy or recovery from prior COVID-19 infection.

Employees can also opt for regular coronavirus testing or the use of personal protective equipment, which must be paid by the employer.

The new Florida law calls for fines of as much as $50,000 per violation for large employers.

A Disney spokesperson told the Washington Post that more than 90% of its “active” Florida employees had already been fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
UW-Eau Claire wins the 2021 NCAA D# Volleyball Championship
UW-Eau Claire volleyball wins national championship
Two bucks that Kris Lang and Rod Nowack hunted Saturday morning on opening day of gun deer...
Hunters show off their big bucks on opening day
Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly $1 and $20 bills — all over the lanes and...
Drivers scramble as cash falls from armored truck on freeway
The Wood County Health Department is seeing its highest COVID-19 case rate of 2021.
Wood County Health Department in COVID-19 “crisis mode”

Latest News

A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
SUV driver in Wis. parade crash may have been fleeing a crime
Claude and Charme Moreaus fell asleep while returning from a successful fishing trip and...
Woman saves father after boat crash during Hawaii fishing trip
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about how the recently signed infrastructure law...
Harris to announce $1.5B investment in health care workforce
Christmas Village at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls
A Look Inside: Christmas Village
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Prosecutor in Ahmaud Arbery case: Arbery was under attack