Advertisement

Evers orders flags to half-staff in wake of Waukesha tragedy

By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags across Wisconsin will fly a half-staff Monday to honor the victims of the tragedy at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade. Gov. Tony Evers issued the proclamation shortly before sunrise, ordering flags lowered until sunset.

Overnight, the City of Waukesha revealed that at least five people have died and over 40 more were injured. It added that many people who were hurt took themselves to the hospital and that officials are still collecting information.

As the situation developed Sunday, Evers released a statement, saying he and Wisconsin First Lady Kathy Evers were “praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act.”

A “person of interest” was in custody, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said, but he gave no details about the person or any possible motive. The investigation was ongoing, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
UW-Eau Claire wins the 2021 NCAA D# Volleyball Championship
UW-Eau Claire volleyball wins national championship
Two bucks that Kris Lang and Rod Nowack hunted Saturday morning on opening day of gun deer...
Hunters show off their big bucks on opening day
Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly $1 and $20 bills — all over the lanes and...
Drivers scramble as cash falls from armored truck on freeway
The Wood County Health Department is seeing its highest COVID-19 case rate of 2021.
Wood County Health Department in COVID-19 “crisis mode”

Latest News

STREET A THON #1
STREET A THON #1
STREET A THON #2
STREET A THON #2
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies mourn members who died in Waukesha Christmas parade
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (11/22/21)