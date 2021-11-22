Advertisement

Fund established for families impacted by Waukesha parade

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.(Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waukesha Co. Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County teamed up to establish a new fund to help support families of those affected by the tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

The city and the police department shared a link to the donation page for the “United for Waukesha Community Fund” on Monday morning. Donations can be made on a one-time basis or as a recurring donation and it includes a spot for optional tribute information.

Details are still emerging after an SUV sped through barricades Sunday and into the Christmas parade, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others. Authorities have not released any information about the people who were injured or killed.

On Monday morning, Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted onto the Facebook page that members of its organization had died. A Catholic priest, multiple parishioners and Waukesha Catholic schoolchildren were among those injured, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee spokeswoman Sandra Peterson said.

The Waukesha school district canceled classes Monday and said in a notice on its website that extra counselors would be on hand for students and staff. The parade’s list of entries included cheer, dance and band entries associated with district schools.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
