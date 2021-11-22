Governor Evers “praying for Waukesha tonight”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued a statement on Facebook and Twitter following what police are calling a “mass casualty event” in Waukesha.

Evers said he and his wife, Kathy Evers, are “praying for Waukesha tonight.”

Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 22, 2021

He also commended first responders and those who acted quickly during the emergency.

This statement comes after reports of a car driving through a Christmas parade Sunday evening in Waukesha.

