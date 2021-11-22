Advertisement

Harvest of the Month-Cranberries

Registerd Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps shares a recipe for Ginger Cranberry Sauce
Registerd Dietitian Nutritionist Ruth Chipps shares a recipe for Ginger Cranberry Sauce(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Ruth Chipps, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a simple recipe for cranberries in our Harvest of the Month segment.

Cranberry Ginger Sauce

Ingredients:

12 ounces fresh cranberries (or frozen) rinsed and drained (about 3.5 cups)

½ cup water

1/3 cup maple syrup or to taste

Juice of ½ navel orange (2 to 3 tablespoons) or to taste

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger or 2 tsp. fresh ginger root, minced

1 tsp. grated orange zest (optional)

Method: Add ingredients into saucepan. Stir occasionally so the sauce doesn’t stick. Cook until cranberries start to burst and the mixture thickens, about 10 minutes.

Let cool before serving. Can be served at room temperature or chilled.

