Harvest of the Month-Cranberries

Ruth Chipps, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a simple recipe for cranberries in our Harvest of the Month segment.

Cranberry Ginger Sauce

Ingredients:

12 ounces fresh cranberries (or frozen) rinsed and drained (about 3.5 cups)

½ cup water

1/3 cup maple syrup or to taste

Juice of ½ navel orange (2 to 3 tablespoons) or to taste

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger or 2 tsp. fresh ginger root, minced

1 tsp. grated orange zest (optional)

Method: Add ingredients into saucepan. Stir occasionally so the sauce doesn’t stick. Cook until cranberries start to burst and the mixture thickens, about 10 minutes.

Let cool before serving. Can be served at room temperature or chilled.

