Advertisement

JAYME HARM

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jayme Harm for the Sunshine Award.  Jayme is always so positive.  She goes the extra mile to help wherever she is needed!  Jayme made a huge difference in my transition from Caddie Woodlawn Elementary School to Durand/Arkansaw High School.  She is so welcoming and so easy to talk to.  Thank you for all you do, Jayme.  Even on the hardest days you still have that beautiful smile!

Jessi Prissel

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
UW-Eau Claire wins the 2021 NCAA D# Volleyball Championship
UW-Eau Claire volleyball wins national championship
Two bucks that Kris Lang and Rod Nowack hunted Saturday morning on opening day of gun deer...
Hunters show off their big bucks on opening day
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Waukesha parade crash driver may have been fleeing a crime
Several bags broke open, spreading money — mainly $1 and $20 bills — all over the lanes and...
Drivers scramble as cash falls from armored truck on freeway

Latest News

CHUCK AND DIANE FALCH
BOB AND BARB THIDEMANN
CHRIS AND CHERYL BAHRS
Marbled Mashed Sweet Potatoes