JAYME HARM
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
I would like to nominate Jayme Harm for the Sunshine Award. Jayme is always so positive. She goes the extra mile to help wherever she is needed! Jayme made a huge difference in my transition from Caddie Woodlawn Elementary School to Durand/Arkansaw High School. She is so welcoming and so easy to talk to. Thank you for all you do, Jayme. Even on the hardest days you still have that beautiful smile!
Jessi Prissel
