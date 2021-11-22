Advertisement

La Crosse Fire Department installing SmartBurners throughout community

SmartBurners on a stovetop(WEAU)
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Fire Department (LCFD) is hoping new technology will reduce one of its most frequent calls for service.

Community Risk Educator Pat Corran says cooking fires are the number one reason fire departments across the nation are called for help.

To limit those calls, a partnership between the LCFD and La Crosse Housing Authority is causing SmartBurners to be installed in homes with older stovetops.

Corran says the new burners limit the most common cause of fires in the kitchen.

“Most of the cooking fires that we see are the result of cooking oils getting to the point where they auto ignite,” Corran explained. “These devices that we’re installing today don’t allow those elements to get to that point.”

The burners are being put into Housing Authority properties that the fire department has been frequently called to.

Housing Authority Executive Director Steve Schauf says those fires have been caused by a mixture of inattentiveness and accidents.

“We’ve had anywhere from residents falling asleep, to leaving water boiling,” Schauf recalled. “We’ve had smoke detectors going off, to grease fires, to people accidentally hitting their burner and leaving it on.”

Schauf adds the Housing Authority has been working with families to help them get used to their new burners, but there’s been a learning curve.

“New technology, change in general, creates a little bit of havoc,” Schauf said. “But now that they’ve been using them for the last upwards of two weeks, almost a month now for some of them, it’s been going well.”

The burners have been installed at more than 500 properties, but other homeowners can find similar products at stores around La Crosse.

“You can get them at Menards, you can get them at Home Depot, they’re readily available,” Corran said. “If cost isn’t a barrier, and people do want to take that extra step to be safe and prevent incidents like this from happening, it’s basically just plug and play.”

The SmartBurner project was funded through a FEMA Five Prevention and Safety Grant.

