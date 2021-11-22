Menomonie church and non-profit host ‘Street-A-Thon’ raising awareness for homeless children in Uganda

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Zoe Now is teaming up with Love Church to host a “Street-A-Thon” to help raise awareness for the ever-increasing population of abandoned children in Africa, often referred to as “Street-Kids”.

Participants will be sleeping outside overnight in the parking lot of Love Church as a representation of some of the struggle these children face on the street every night.

In addition to raising awareness, the hope is to raise funds for Zoe Now to purchase land and facilities in Uganda, Africa. This property will function as a center where these children will have a home to live in and be cared for while they receive an education and develop life skills.

Event organizers join Hello Wisconsin live Monday, to discuss how in this campaign, participants learn first hand how difficult sleeping on the street can be for those who are left with no other option.

ZOE NOW GOAL: $35,000 You may donate by using the QR code! (ZOE NOW)

